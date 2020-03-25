Frozen Brandy Old Fashioned

1  of  71
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmanuel Lutheran Church-Breed Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Frozen Brandy Old Fashioned

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

FROZEN BRANDY OLD FASHIONED

 Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:
6 cups water
1 cup sugar
2 cups brandy
1 (12 oz.) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice
1/4 cup bitters
3 cups club soda or lemon-lime soda, chilled
Maraschino cherries for garnish, optional
Orange wedges for garnish, optional

Directions:

In a large saucepan, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in brandy, orange juice concentrate, cherry juice and bitters.

Pour mixture into a 3-qt. freezer-safe container. Freeze overnight or until set.

Four each serving: scoop 3/4 cup slush mix into a glass. Top with 1/2 cup soda and garnish with maraschino cherries and orange wedges, if desired.

STRAWBERRY FROSÉ

 Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:
1 (750 mL) bottle rosé, chilled (bold rosé like pinot noir or merlot rosé)
4 cups frozen strawberries
1/4 cup citrus vodka
8 cups ice
Fresh strawberries for garnish, optional

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until completely smooth.

Pour into glasses and enjoy!

Garnish with fresh strawberry (if desired).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

Drew Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Smith"

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"