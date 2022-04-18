(WFRV) – Add some flavor to your kitchen with this recipe from Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine.
Galinhada
4 chicken thighs
4 cloves of garlic
1 medium diced onion
1 pinch of saffron if you want color
1 tsp of garlic salt
1 pkt of sazon but you can replace with vegetable or chicken bullion
2 Roma tomatoes
2 tbs canola oil
1 cup of parboiled rice
1/2 cup of frozen corn
1 cup peas and carrots frozen
Chopped cilantro to taste
Sautéed thighs in oil, seasoning, salt, garlic and onions on medium high until chicken is mostly cooked; add tomatoes, cilantro and cook until tomatoes are soft and add the rice and vegetables and Add 1 and 1/2 cup of water lower stove to medium/low and cover until rice absorbs all the water.
Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine is located at 200-G City Center in Oshkosh. For the latest, follow on Facebook.