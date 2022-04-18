(WFRV) – Add some flavor to your kitchen with this recipe from Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine.

Galinhada

4 chicken thighs

4 cloves of garlic

1 medium diced onion

1 pinch of saffron if you want color

1 tsp of garlic salt

1 pkt of sazon but you can replace with vegetable or chicken bullion

2 Roma tomatoes

2 tbs canola oil

1 cup of parboiled rice

1/2 cup of frozen corn

1 cup peas and carrots frozen

Chopped cilantro to taste

Sautéed thighs in oil, seasoning, salt, garlic and onions on medium high until chicken is mostly cooked; add tomatoes, cilantro and cook until tomatoes are soft and add the rice and vegetables and Add 1 and 1/2 cup of water lower stove to medium/low and cover until rice absorbs all the water.

Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine is located at 200-G City Center in Oshkosh. For the latest, follow on Facebook.