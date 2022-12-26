(WFRV) —
GARLIC ROASTED TENDERLOIN WITH GREMOLATA SAUCE
This roasted Beef Tenderloin recipe, topped with a Gremolata sauce, will be the star of any dinner celebration.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tenderloin Roast (about 2 to 3 pounds)
- 2 Tablespoon garlic
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
Gremolata Sauce
- 1 medium lemon
- 3 cups fresh parsley, Chopped
- 1 Tablespoon garlic
- 3 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 cup beef stock
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine minced garlic, salt and black pepper; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.
- Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 40 to 60 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 65 minutes for medium doneness.
- Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°-15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
GREMOLATA SAUCE
- In a food processor; grate lemon peel and squeeze 2 tablespoon lemon juice from lemon. Combine lemon, beef stock, chopped parsley, minced garlic, parmesan cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Blend until mixture is smooth and thick.
SERVING
- Carve roast into slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with Gremolata sauce on top.
