Get creative with these bagel recipes from Chef Ace Champion

Recipe: Denver Omelette Breakfast Bagel

Ingredients:

  • 2 Thomas’® Everything Bagels
  • 4eggs
  • 2 tbsp heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ¼ cup ham, diced
  • ¼ cup green peppers, diced
  • ¼ cup onion, diced
  • 2 slices American Cheese
  • Salt & pepper

Directions:

  • Split Bagels and lightly toast.
  • Bring a large skillet to medium heat and add butter.
  • In a bowl, crack eggs and whisk with heavy cream, salt & pepper.
  • Pour into skillet making sure egg mixture covers entire pan. Tilt pan to make sure mixture is evenly spread to cook.
  • Cook for 2–3 minutes, gently lifting the sides with a spatula.
  • Add ham, green peppers, and onion to omelet, making sure to spread evenly over egg mixture.
  • Gently lift one side and fold in half, cook for 2 minutes, flip and cook for 3 minutes.
  • Remove omelette from heat and cut in half.
  • Add each omelette to Bagels, top with American cheese slice and add Bagel tops.

Recipe: Chicken Salad Bagel

Ingredients:

  • 6 Thomas’® Everything Bagels
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, pulled into small pieces
  • 4 hard boiled eggs
  • 2 cups celery, diced
  • 1 cup carrots, diced
  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 11⁄4 cups mayo
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • red pepper flakes to taste
  • lettuce, optional for garnish

Directions:

  • Split Bagels and lightly toast.
  • In a bowl, mix all other ingredients together until well combined.
  • Place on Bagels with any lettuce you might like, serve and enjoy!

