Get creative with these bagel recipes from Chef Ace Champion

Recipe: Denver Omelette Breakfast Bagel
Ingredients:
- 2 Thomas’® Everything Bagels
- 4eggs
- 2 tbsp heavy cream
- 2 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup ham, diced
- ¼ cup green peppers, diced
- ¼ cup onion, diced
- 2 slices American Cheese
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
- Split Bagels and lightly toast.
- Bring a large skillet to medium heat and add butter.
- In a bowl, crack eggs and whisk with heavy cream, salt & pepper.
- Pour into skillet making sure egg mixture covers entire pan. Tilt pan to make sure mixture is evenly spread to cook.
- Cook for 2–3 minutes, gently lifting the sides with a spatula.
- Add ham, green peppers, and onion to omelet, making sure to spread evenly over egg mixture.
- Gently lift one side and fold in half, cook for 2 minutes, flip and cook for 3 minutes.
- Remove omelette from heat and cut in half.
- Add each omelette to Bagels, top with American cheese slice and add Bagel tops.
Recipe: Chicken Salad Bagel
Ingredients:
- 6 Thomas’® Everything Bagels
- 1 rotisserie chicken, pulled into small pieces
- 4 hard boiled eggs
- 2 cups celery, diced
- 1 cup carrots, diced
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 11⁄4 cups mayo
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- red pepper flakes to taste
- lettuce, optional for garnish
Directions:
- Split Bagels and lightly toast.
- In a bowl, mix all other ingredients together until well combined.
- Place on Bagels with any lettuce you might like, serve and enjoy!