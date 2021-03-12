GingeRootz: Fish Tacos with Asian Slaw recipe

(WFRV) —

Fish Tacos with Asian Slaw

12 pieces of pre-breaded frozen fish or 1.5 lbs of fresh fish (if you do not want breaded fish)

12 corn tortillas warmed up in a pan or on grill

Asian slaw:

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon/lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Kadoya sesame oil

½ tablespoon sriracha

2 cups cabbage shredded

1 cup red cabbage shredded

½ cup carrot shredded

½ tablespoon sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

Cook breaded shrimp according to package directions. If using fresh fish, season with salt and pepper and grill or pan fry fish.

Combine all ingredients for slaw and mix well. Set aside.

Warm up tortillas in a pan or on a griddle, 1 minute per side.

Assemble tacos with fish and top it with the slaw.