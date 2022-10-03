(WFRV) – A new season brings new menu items and at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center that means Chefs who like to focus on fresh.

Dustin from the Farm Wisconsin Café, located inside the Discovery Center, visited Local 5 Live with a delicious recipe perfect for fall.

Gluten Free Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

(Serves 4 people)

4 cups of gluten free pasta (weight can change depending on pasta type)

2 pounds of sharp cheddar cheese spread

1 qt heavy whipping cream

¼ cup of shredded cheddar

1 butternut squash

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Step 1: Cut squash in half and place on baking sheet. Sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and olive oil then bake in the oven at 350 degrees until tender. Once done scoop the squash meat out and put in food processer or whisk until smooth and set aside.

Step 2: Boil a pot of salted water

Step 3: Boil the pasta (cook al dente because gluten free pasta tends to fall apart easily and mush)

Step 4: Drain the pasta and carefully rinse (save a little pasta water)

Step 5: In small sauce pot pour in heavy cream and heat. Add in the cheese spread and mix until smooth and creamy

Step 6: In a pan add a tablespoon of the pasta water and pasta, add your cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and squash. Carefully stir until well mixed and hot

Step 7: Enjoy

The Wisconsin Café is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 8 am – 2:30 pm. You do not need to pay admission to eat in the café.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc.