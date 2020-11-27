(WFRV) – To get this recipe on your phone, text TART to 78402. For more recipe ideas, visit festfoods.com.

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE GANACHE TART

Yield: 16 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

1 (13.6 oz.) can full fat coconut milk

1 lb. dark chocolate, chopped

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Flaky sea salt for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine almond flour, cocoa powder, coconut oil, maple syrup and ¼ tsp. salt. Transfer mixture to prepared tart pan and firmly press mixture into the bottom and up the side of the pan in an even layer. Place tart pan on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until crust is firm and dry. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Heat coconut milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove pan from heat and add in chocolate. Let stand for 1 minute and then gently whisk until smooth. Stir in vanilla extract and remaining ¼ tsp. salt.

Pour chocolate mixture into prepared tart shell. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 hours or until set.

Serve chilled; sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 340, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 13g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 85mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 15g Added Sugars), Protein 5g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 20%, Potassium 8%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.