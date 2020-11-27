Gluten Free Chocolate Ganache Tart

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE GANACHE TART

Yield: 16 servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

1 (13.6 oz.) can full fat coconut milk

1 lb. dark chocolate, chopped

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Flaky sea salt for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine almond flour, cocoa powder, coconut oil, maple syrup and ¼ tsp. salt. Transfer mixture to prepared tart pan and firmly press mixture into the bottom and up the side of the pan in an even layer. Place tart pan on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until crust is firm and dry. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Heat coconut milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove pan from heat and add in chocolate. Let stand for 1 minute and then gently whisk until smooth. Stir in vanilla extract and remaining ¼ tsp. salt.

Pour chocolate mixture into prepared tart shell. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 2 hours or until set.

Serve chilled; sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 340, Total Fat 26g (Saturated 13g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 85mg, Total Carbohydrate 24g (Dietary Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 16g, Includes 15g Added Sugars), Protein 5g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 20%, Potassium 8%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

