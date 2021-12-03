(WFRV) – No need to skip breakfast with this easy recipe from our UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns.

Grab and Go Spinach and Ham Egg Bakes

Recipe courtesy of Food Lion

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Serves: 12

8 ingredients

Meat

1 cup Ham, diced

Produce

½ an onion, diced

1 (10-oz.) package Spinach, frozen dry

Refrigerated

4 Eggs, large

Baking & Spices

1 Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



Bread & Baked Goods

1 (14.1 oz.) package Rolled piecrust, refrigerated



Dairy