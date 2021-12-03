(WFRV) – No need to skip breakfast with this easy recipe from our UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns.
Grab and Go Spinach and Ham Egg Bakes
Recipe courtesy of Food Lion
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Serves: 12
8 ingredients
Meat
- 1 cup Ham, diced
Produce
- ½ an onion, diced
- 1 (10-oz.) package Spinach, frozen dry
Refrigerated
- 4 Eggs, large
Baking & Spices
- 1 Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bread & Baked Goods
- 1 (14.1 oz.) package Rolled piecrust, refrigerated
Dairy
- ¾ cup Half-and-half
- ½ cup parmesan cheese