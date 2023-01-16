(WFRV) – Chef Jyll from Gather on Broadway shares her favorite lunchtime meal prep that is right in line with eating healthy.

Learn more about Gather On Broadway at gatheronbroadway.com.

GRAIN SALAD WITH BELL PEPPER SAUCE (serves 2)

1 jar (7 oz) jarred roasted red bell peppers, drained

1/4 cup slivered almonds

4 Tbs EVOO, divided

1 clove garlic

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Pinch red bell pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked farro (or quinoa)

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup feta cheese

2 Tbs fresh parsley

Crispy chickpeas (optional)

In a food processor, combine the bell peppers, almonds, 2 Tbs EVOO, garlic, paprika, cumin, crushed red pepper and process until fairly smooth. Salt and pepper to taste.

Combine farro, olives, tomatoes, 2 Tbs remaining EVOO, red onion, chickpeas, cucumber and feta in a large bowl. Toss, then divide into bowls. Drizzle with bell pepper sauce and sprinkle with parsley and crispy chickpeas.