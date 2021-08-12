Grilled Duck Breast with Orange Passion Fruit Sauce recipe

(WFRV) —

Grilled Duck Breast with Orange Passion Fruit Sauce

Courtesy of Backstage

Ingredients:

2 Duck Breast

2 Passion Fruits (juiced and seeds removed)

2 Oranges (juiced)

3 tablespoons Butter

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

½ pound fresh Asparagus spears

Salt

Black Pepper

Dry Mustard

Paprika

Granulated Onion



Instructions

**Score skin and pat dry duck, season. Let reach room temperature.

**In cast iron grill pan, cook duck skin side down. Flipping after approx. 10 minutes. Finish breast side for approx. 2-5 minutes depending on desired doneness. Let rest prior to cutting.

**In saucepot add orange juice and reduce by half. Add sugar and let dissolve, add in passion fruit juice and remove from heat. Stir in cold butter until melted.

**While duck is resting, grill asparagus.

** Lay down the asparagus, top with sliced duck breast and finish with the orange passion fruit sauce.

Backstage Event Venue is located at 117 South Washington Street in Green Bay. Find more information at meyertheatre.org/backstage.

