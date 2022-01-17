(WFRV)- It’s a dish that’s both sweet and savory and one you can make right at home.

Producer Dena stopped by Backstage at the Meyer Theatre where Chef Nicole showed us how to make Grilled Duck with a Passion Fruit Sauce.

Backstage Performance & Event Venue is located at 101 South Washington Street in Green Bay. Find them online at meyertheatre.org/backstage.

Grilled Duck Breast with Orange Passion Fruit Sauce

This will be a dish that is sweet and savory, and paired with grilled asparagus. Dinner for 2.

Ingredients:

2 Duck Breast

2 Passion Fruits (juiced and seeds removed)

2 Oranges (juiced)

3 tablespoons Butter

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

½ pound fresh Asparagus spears

Salt

Black Pepper

Dry Mustard

Paprika

Granulated Onion

Instructions

**Score skin and pat dry duck, season. Let reach room temperature.

**In cast iron grill pan, cook duck skin side down. Flipping after approx. 10 minutes. Finish breast side for approx. 2-5 minutes depending on desired doneness. Let rest prior to cutting.

**In saucepot add orange juice and reduce by half. Add sugar and let dissolve, add in passion fruit juice and remove from heat. Stir in cold butter until melted.

**While duck is resting, grill asparagus.

** Lay down the asparagus, top with sliced duck breast and finish with the orange passion fruit sauce.