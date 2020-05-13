(WFRV) —
GRILLED PORTOBELLO PIZZAS
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
• Cooking spray
• 4 Tbsp. olive oil
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 4 tsp. Italian seasoning, divided
• 6 Portobello mushroom caps, cleaned and gills and stems removed
• 3/4 cup pizza sauce
• 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
• 30 miniature pepperonis
• 6 grape tomatoes, thinly sliced
• Salt, to taste
• Black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Preheat grill to medium high heat. Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.
Combine olive oil, garlic and 2 tsp. Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Brush the bottoms of each mushroom with the oil mixture and place mushroom, oil side down, on the prepared baking sheet.
Spread 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce in each mushroom cap. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheese, 6 mini pepperonis and tomato slices. Place mushrooms on grill and cook until cheese has melted and is golden brown, about 8 minutes.
Sprinkle mushrooms with remaining Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Oven Directions:
Preheat oven to broil on high heat. Arrange oven shelf to the middle of the oven. Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.
Combine olive oil, garlic and 4 tsp. Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Brush the bottoms of each mushroom with the oil mixture and place mushroom, oil side down, on the prepared baking sheet.
Spread 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce in each mushroom cap. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheese, 6 mini pepperonis and tomato slices. Place mushrooms in oven and cook until cheese has melted and is golden brown, about 8 minutes.
Sprinkle mushrooms with remaining Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.