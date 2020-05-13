1  of  2
Grilled Portobello Pizzas

Local 5 Live Recipes

GRILLED PORTOBELLO PIZZAS

 Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

•           Cooking spray

•           4 Tbsp. olive oil

•           2 cloves garlic, minced

•           4 tsp. Italian seasoning, divided

•           6 Portobello mushroom caps, cleaned and gills and stems removed

•           3/4 cup pizza sauce

•           1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

•           30 miniature pepperonis

•           6 grape tomatoes, thinly sliced

•           Salt, to taste

•           Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine olive oil, garlic and 2 tsp. Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Brush the bottoms of each mushroom with the oil mixture and place mushroom, oil side down, on the prepared baking sheet.

Spread 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce in each mushroom cap. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheese, 6 mini pepperonis and tomato slices. Place mushrooms on grill and cook until cheese has melted and is golden brown, about 8 minutes.

Sprinkle mushrooms with remaining Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Oven Directions:

Preheat oven to broil on high heat. Arrange oven shelf to the middle of the oven. Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine olive oil, garlic and 4 tsp. Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Brush the bottoms of each mushroom with the oil mixture and place mushroom, oil side down, on the prepared baking sheet.

Spread 2 Tbsp. pizza sauce in each mushroom cap. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheese, 6 mini pepperonis and tomato slices. Place mushrooms in oven and cook until cheese has melted and is golden brown, about 8 minutes.

Sprinkle mushrooms with remaining Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

