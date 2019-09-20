Grilled Salmon Harvest Salad
(WFRV)- GRILLED SALMON HARVEST SALAD WITH LEMON DIJON VINAIGRETTE
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
• 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced (or 1 (16 oz.) container sweet potato chunks)
• 1/3 cup olive oil, plus additional for drizzling
• Salt, to taste
• Black pepper, to taste
• 2 cups cooked farro
• Cooking spray
1 ½ lb. salmon, cut into 6 fillets
• 2 lemons, juice of
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 1/2 tsp. honey
• 5 oz. baby spinach
• 5 oz. kale, loosely chopped
• 1/2 cup dried cherries
• 1/2 cup pepitas
• 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and black pepper to taste. Toss to combine. Place on prepared baking sheet and roast until just tender, about 10-15 minutes.
Spray grill with cooking spray and preheat to medium-high heat. Place salmon fillets on a plate and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and black pepper over fillets. Place fillets on grill skin-side down. Let cook for about 6 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 4 minutes or until grill marks appear.
To prepare dressing, place ⅓ cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and black pepper to taste in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
To prepare salad, place sweet potatoes, farro, spinach, kale, dried cherries, pepitas and feta in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss together. Divide into bowls and top with salmon fillet. Serve immediately.
Per Serving: Calories 600, Total Fat 36g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 80mg, Sodium 350mg, Total Carbohydrate 39g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 11g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 34g, Vitamin D 70%, Calcium 15%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%