GRILLED SALMON HARVEST SALAD WITH LEMON DIJON VINAIGRETTE

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced (or 1 (16 oz.) container sweet potato chunks)

• 1/3 cup olive oil, plus additional for drizzling

• Salt, to taste

• Black pepper, to taste

• 2 cups cooked farro

• Cooking spray

1 ½ lb. salmon, cut into 6 fillets

• 2 lemons, juice of

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 tsp. honey

• 5 oz. baby spinach

• 5 oz. kale, loosely chopped

• 1/2 cup dried cherries

• 1/2 cup pepitas

• 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and black pepper to taste. Toss to combine. Place on prepared baking sheet and roast until just tender, about 10-15 minutes.

Spray grill with cooking spray and preheat to medium-high heat. Place salmon fillets on a plate and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and black pepper over fillets. Place fillets on grill skin-side down. Let cook for about 6 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 4 minutes or until grill marks appear.

To prepare dressing, place ⅓ cup olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and black pepper to taste in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.

To prepare salad, place sweet potatoes, farro, spinach, kale, dried cherries, pepitas and feta in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss together. Divide into bowls and top with salmon fillet. Serve immediately.

Per Serving: Calories 600, Total Fat 36g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 80mg, Sodium 350mg, Total Carbohydrate 39g (Dietary Fiber 5g, Total Sugars 11g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 34g, Vitamin D 70%, Calcium 15%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%