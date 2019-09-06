(WFRV) —

GRILLED SALSA VERDE CHICKEN

4 Servings

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups salsa verde, divided

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 lime, juice of

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp. chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb.)

• 4 slices Monterey jack cheese

• 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

• 1/2 red onion, finely chopped

• 2 Tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro

• Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup salsa verde, olive oil, lime juice, garlic, chili powder and cumin. (Reserve about ½ cup salsa verde for basting chicken and ½ cup for serving.) Add chicken and toss until fully coated in mixture. Let marinate for 20 minutes.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Place chicken on the grill and cook for 6-10 minutes. Flip chicken, brush each breast with salsa verde, and cook for another 6-10 minutes.

Top each piece of chicken with a slice of Monterey Jack and jalapeño, then cover grill and cook until the cheese has melted and the chicken is cooked through, about 4 minutes.

Garnish with red onion and cilantro. Serve warm with additional salsa verde and lime wedges.

Per Serving: Calories 320, Total Fat 15g (Saturated 5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 85mg, Sodium 910mg, Total Carbohydrate 9g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 7g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 32g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%, Potassium 6%