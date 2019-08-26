(WFRV) –

GRILLED SHORTCAKE SKEWERS

8 Servings

Ingredients:

Wooden skewers

1 loaf angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

16 medium strawberries, leaves removed, hulls intact

1/2 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes

Cooking spray

Hershey’s chocolate syrup, for serving

Whipped cream, for serving

Directions:

Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Alternate threading angel food cake, strawberries and pineapple chunks onto metal or wooden soaked skewer. Repeat with the remaining skewers and ingredients. Set the skewers on a rimmed baking sheet.

Lightly spray grill grates with cooking spray. Transfer skewers from the baking sheet to the grill. Grill covered for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally until fruit is soft and cake is toasted.

Remove skewers from grill and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Serve warm with whipped cream.

Per Serving: Calories 80, Total Fat 0g (Saturated 0g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 170mg, Total Carbohydrate 20g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%