(WFRV) –
GRILLED SHORTCAKE SKEWERS
8 Servings
Ingredients:
Wooden skewers
1 loaf angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes
16 medium strawberries, leaves removed, hulls intact
1/2 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes
Cooking spray
Hershey’s chocolate syrup, for serving
Whipped cream, for serving
Directions:
Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Alternate threading angel food cake, strawberries and pineapple chunks onto metal or wooden soaked skewer. Repeat with the remaining skewers and ingredients. Set the skewers on a rimmed baking sheet.
Lightly spray grill grates with cooking spray. Transfer skewers from the baking sheet to the grill. Grill covered for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally until fruit is soft and cake is toasted.
Remove skewers from grill and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Serve warm with whipped cream.
Per Serving: Calories 80, Total Fat 0g (Saturated 0g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 170mg, Total Carbohydrate 20g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 14g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 2g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%