(WFRV) – Just when you thought grilled Sirloin kabobs couldn’t get better, this kabob recipe goes to new heights with a garlic rosemary butter sauce.

GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK KABOBS WITH GARLIC ROSEMARY BUTTER

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
  • 1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 8 oz red-skinned potatoes
  • 4 oz cherry tomatoes
  • 4 oz baby portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

  • 4 Tbsp. salted butter
  • 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced

Garnish

  • 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

COOKING:

  1. Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
  2. Cut beef  Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. 
BASTING SAUCE
  1. In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally. 

