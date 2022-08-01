(WFRV) – Just when you thought grilled Sirloin kabobs couldn’t get better, this kabob recipe goes to new heights with a garlic rosemary butter sauce.
GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK KABOBS WITH GARLIC ROSEMARY BUTTER
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz red-skinned potatoes
- 4 oz cherry tomatoes
- 4 oz baby portobello mushrooms
Basting Sauce
- 4 Tbsp. salted butter
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced
Garnish
- 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
COOKING:
- Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
- Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
BASTING SAUCE
- In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.
