(WFRV) – Just when you thought grilled Sirloin kabobs couldn’t get better, this kabob recipe goes to new heights with a garlic rosemary butter sauce.

GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK KABOBS WITH GARLIC ROSEMARY BUTTER

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 Tbsp steak seasoning blend

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz red-skinned potatoes

4 oz cherry tomatoes

4 oz baby portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

4 Tbsp. salted butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1.5 tsp fresh garlic, minced

Garnish

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

COOKING:

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

BASTING SAUCE

In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. stir occasionally.

Get more delicious recipes at beeftips.com.