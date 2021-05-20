Grilling the perfect asparagus with Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff’s Grilled Asparagus

Asparagus, fresh, trimmed                                     1 pound

Olive Oil                                                               2 Tablespoons

Red Wine Vinegar*                                               2 Tablespoons

Seasoned Salt (optional)                                        as desired

1.  Clean the asparagus and trim away the woody bottom of the stem.

2.  Marinate the asparagus in the olive oil and red wine vinegar (basic vinaigrette) for at least several hours, up to 24 hours.  The impact of the acid (vinegar) on the asparagus will actually begin the cooking process.

3.  Grill the asparagus over direct heat for approximately 5-7 minutes, depending upon the maturity of the asparagus.  You can tell when the asparagus is cooked as it begins to turn a little (but not completely) limp.

4.  Remove from the heat and sprinkle with the seasoned salt (optional).

5.  Serve immediately as a great side dish to almost any entrée.

*Almost any vinegar will do, including balsamic, apple cider and rice wine, but you probably want to stay away from distilled vinegar due to its intense acidity and harsh flavor.

