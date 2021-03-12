Grounded Cafe: Blueberry ‘Lemonades’ French Toast Bake Recipe

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

Blueberry-“Lemonades” French Toast Bake

1 loaf of your favorite French bread
1 C fresh or frozen blueberries
1 box of lemonades Girl scout cookies- crushed(reserve 1/2C for topping)
1.5 C milk
3 large eggs
1.5t vanilla extract
1t ground nutmeg
Zest of 1 lemon
Crumb Topping
1.5C of crushed lemonades
2T melted butter

Directions:

  1. Lightly coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick spray or melted butter. Place one layer of French bread evenly on the bottom. Layer with blueberries and crushed lemonades. Repeat adding a second layer, ending with bread.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, lemon zest, vanilla and nutmeg. Pour mixture over the layered bake, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or even better overnight.
  3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place into oven uncovered for 35-45 minutes or until top is golden brown.
  4. While baking mix the crumb topping together with the melted butter. Top the bake and cook an additional 10 minutes.
  5. Let cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. Top with maple syrup, whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft