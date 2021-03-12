Grounded Cafe: Blueberry ‘Lemonades’ French Toast Bake Recipe

(WFRV) —
Blueberry-“Lemonades” French Toast Bake
1 loaf of your favorite French bread
1 C fresh or frozen blueberries
1 box of lemonades Girl scout cookies- crushed(reserve 1/2C for topping)
1.5 C milk
3 large eggs
1.5t vanilla extract
1t ground nutmeg
Zest of 1 lemon
Crumb Topping
1.5C of crushed lemonades
2T melted butter
Directions:
- Lightly coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick spray or melted butter. Place one layer of French bread evenly on the bottom. Layer with blueberries and crushed lemonades. Repeat adding a second layer, ending with bread.
- In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, lemon zest, vanilla and nutmeg. Pour mixture over the layered bake, cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or even better overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place into oven uncovered for 35-45 minutes or until top is golden brown.
- While baking mix the crumb topping together with the melted butter. Top the bake and cook an additional 10 minutes.
- Let cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. Top with maple syrup, whipped cream and fresh blueberries.