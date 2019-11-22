(WFRV) – Thanksgiving can be a heavy-eating time frame. Today our dietetic interns from the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay stopped in with a lightening up fall, Thanksgiving dessert.

Healthy Pumpkin Bread

Courtesy: Cookie + Kate Blog

INGREDIENTS

⅓ cup melted coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil*

½ cup honey or maple syrup

2 eggs

1 cup pumpkin purée

¼ cup milk of choice or water

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin spice blend (or ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon ground ginger, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon allspice or cloves)

1 teaspoon baking soda (NOT baking powder; they aren’t the same!)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour

Totally optional: ½ cup mix-ins like chopped walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips, raisins, chopped dried fruit…

Pinch of ground cinnamon, for sprinkling on top

INSTRUCTIONS