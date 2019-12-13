Healthy Pumpkin Spiced French Toast

(WFRV) – A good brunch is a holiday staple, but the calories can really add up.

Our UWGB Dietetic Interns stopped by with a delicious, and healthy way to make French toast.

Pumpkin Spiced French Toast

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup milk of choice (dairy, almond, soy etc.)

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

8 slices whole grain bread

cooking spray

Toppings (optional – bananas, pecans, maple syrup etc.)

Directions:

1.Crack eggs into a shallow bowl and beat with a whisk. Add milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla and cinnamon. Whisk until mixed completely.

2. Grease a frying pan or electric griddle with cooking spray. If using a frying pan, place on a burner on the stove over medium heat. If using an electric griddle, heat to medium heat.

3. Coat both sides of bread in egg mixture. Let bread drip over egg mixture and then set bread on heated griddle or frying pan. Continue coating the rest of the bread and placing on griddle or frying pan. When the bottom is golden brown, flip it and cook on the other side until golden brown. When both sides are golden brown, remove from heat.

4.Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!