(WFRV) – This holiday season, you can support local farmers by looking for the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy logo.

Karen Doster from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin shows Local 5 Live how to put some items to good use with three holiday recipes.

Cranberry Cheddar Wonton Cups

Ingredients

36 wonton wrappers

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

10 ounces Henning’s Cranberry Cheddar cheese or Henning’s Chipotle Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (2 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup cranberry jam or whole-berry cranberry sauce

1/3 cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Press wonton wrappers into greased mini muffin cups. Bake for 8-9 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool in pans on wire racks. Meanwhile, cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Cool slightly. Stir in the 1 1/2 cups cheddar, cranberry jam, dried cranberries and rosemary. Spoon heaping tablespoonful sausage mixture into each cup. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar. Bake for 5-7 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions. Serve warm.

Cheesemonger Tip

Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese is a fourth-generation, family-owned company. Known for their award-winning flavored and aged cheddars, Henning’s cheeses are available nationwide. Try this flavored cheddar on your next charcuterie cheese board, too.

Cheesy Hash Brown Brunch Bake

Ingredients

HASH BROWN CRUST:

1 package (20 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

8 ounces Saxon Snowfields Butterkäse Style cheese, shredded (2 cups)

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

EGG FILLING:

2 tablespoons butter, cubed

1 medium sweet red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 bag (5 ounces) fresh baby spinach (about 5 cups)

Salt and pepper

8 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

8 ounces Saxon Snowfields Butterkäse Style cheese, shredded and divided (2 cups)

Instructions

Hash Brown Crust:

Place hash browns between paper towels; press to remove excess moisture. Combine the hash browns, butterkäse, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Press onto bottom and up sides of a greased 9-inch springform pan. Freeze for 1 hour. Heat oven to 425°F. Bake crust for 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Egg Filling:

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the red bell pepper, mushrooms and thyme; cook and stir for 4-6 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add spinach; cook and stir until wilted. Remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk eggs and cream in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the bacon, 1 1/2 cups butterkäse and vegetables. Pour filling over crust. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven. Place pan on a baking sheet. (Pan will be hot!) Carefully run a knife around edges of pan. Sprinkle with remaining butterkäse. Remove sides of pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes longer or until center is set and a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Cheesemonger Tip

Butterkäse means “butter cheese.” Snowfields Butterkäse Style cheese is made with autumn and winter milk. Aged for at least 3 months, it has rich buttery and sweet almond flavors with a bright, lemony finish.

The Perfect Charcuterie and Cheese Board

Ingredients

Roth Buttermilk Blue® Cheese

Wakker Creamy Mild Gouda cheese (aged 6-9 months)

Buholzer Brothers® Havarti cheese

Cello® Parmesan cheese

Uplands Pleasant Ridge Reserve cheese

‘Nduja

Thinly sliced bresaola sausage

Thinly sliced prosciutto

Thinly sliced salami

Thinly sliced soppressata

Dried apricots

Fresh pear slices

Seedless red grapes

Cornichons

Dill pickle slices

Pickled carrot sticks

Pickled green beans

Pickled onions

Candied pecans

Crackers

Crostini

Honey

Blue Cheese Fig Jam (recipe on website) or jam of choice

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Fresh thyme sprigs

Instructions

Arrange the blue cheese, gouda, havarti, parmesan and Pleasant Ridge Reserve on a serving board. Fill in board with charcuterie, folding and wrapping cheeses with meats as desired. Add the dried and fresh fruits, cornichons, dill pickles and pickled vegetables, pecans, crackers, crostini, honey and Blue Cheese Fig Jam. Garnish with rosemary and thyme.

Recipe Tip

We used our Blue Cheese Fig Jam recipe.

