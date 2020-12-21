Hot chocolate cookie recipe from Naturally Delightful in Green Bay

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Christmas Cookie Countdown is going strong with delicious recipes and that includes Naturally Delightful.

Naturally Delightful offers vegan, gluten free, and more. Owner, Brooklynne Wendt stopped by the Local 5 Live studio with an allergy-conscious recipe bringing joy to your family and friends.

Naturally Delightful is located at 2331 Velp Avenue in Green Bay. See the full menu at naturallydelightfulcreations.com. Call ahead with special orders at 920-265-9879.

Hot Chocolate Cookie recipe

1 cup gluten-free flour
1/2 teaspoon Arrow Root
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup cacao

Mix all together then add:

2/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup sugar
1 stick vegan butter
2 oz. applesauce
5 oz. vanilla
1 cup vegan chocolate chips

Small dandie’s marshmallows for each cookie

Bake at 325 for 6 – 7 minutes, add marshmallows on top and bake an additional 3-4 minutes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week