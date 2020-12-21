Hot chocolate cookie recipe from Naturally Delightful in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Christmas Cookie Countdown is going strong with delicious recipes and that includes Naturally Delightful.

Naturally Delightful offers vegan, gluten free, and more. Owner, Brooklynne Wendt stopped by the Local 5 Live studio with an allergy-conscious recipe bringing joy to your family and friends.

Naturally Delightful is located at 2331 Velp Avenue in Green Bay. See the full menu at naturallydelightfulcreations.com. Call ahead with special orders at 920-265-9879.

Hot Chocolate Cookie recipe

1 cup gluten-free flour

1/2 teaspoon Arrow Root

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup cacao

Mix all together then add:

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup sugar

1 stick vegan butter

2 oz. applesauce

5 oz. vanilla

1 cup vegan chocolate chips

Small dandie’s marshmallows for each cookie

Bake at 325 for 6 – 7 minutes, add marshmallows on top and bake an additional 3-4 minutes