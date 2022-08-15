(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Cassondra from The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee visited Local 5 Live to show you how to make two of their house favorites at home.



Grasshopper

3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla

1.5 ounces Creme de Cocoa

1 oz green creme de menth

1/2 oz heavy cream

Blend





A Frangelico Frosty

3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla

1.5 oz Frangelico

2 oz Guiness Beer

3/4 oz clear creme cocoa blend



Kewaunee Sunset Martini

Chill martini glass

Add to shaker filled with ice:

2oz 1800 Coconut

1.5 oz Malibu Rum

1.5 oz Triple sec

2oz cranberry juice

2oz pineapple juice

Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with orange or pineapple

The Wildflower Supper Club is located at 306 Ellis Street in Kewaunee. See the menu on their Facebook page.