(WFRV) – They are known for their ice cream drinks, and Cassondra from The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee visited Local 5 Live to show you how to make two of their house favorites at home.
Grasshopper
3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla
1.5 ounces Creme de Cocoa
1 oz green creme de menth
1/2 oz heavy cream
Blend
A Frangelico Frosty
3 scoops of Kewaunee Custard Vanilla
1.5 oz Frangelico
2 oz Guiness Beer
3/4 oz clear creme cocoa blend
Kewaunee Sunset Martini
Chill martini glass
Add to shaker filled with ice:
2oz 1800 Coconut
1.5 oz Malibu Rum
1.5 oz Triple sec
2oz cranberry juice
2oz pineapple juice
Shake and strain into martini glass garnish with orange or pineapple
The Wildflower Supper Club is located at 306 Ellis Street in Kewaunee. See the menu on their Facebook page.