INSTANT POT COCONUT CURRY LENTIL SOUP

Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups peeled and cubed sweet potatoes (about 2 small potatoes)

1 ½ cups dried brown lentils, rinsed

2 (13.5 oz.) cans light coconut milk

6 cups reduced sodium chicken stock or vegetable broth

1 Tbsp. grated ginger 3 Tbsp. yellow curry powder

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon Salt, to taste

4 cups kale Crusty bread, for serving

Directions:

Set the Instant Pot to the “Sauté” setting. Add olive oil, onion and garlic and cook 5 minutes until onion is translucent.

Add remaining ingredients through salt. Close lid, turn vent to “Sealing”, select the “Manual” setting on high pressure and set time to 8 minutes.

Once cycle is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, use the quick release method to release the remaining pressure.

Add kale and let cook for 5 minutes.

Serve warm with bread and enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 380, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 19g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 35g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 13g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 40%, Potassium 15%

Stove Top Directions:

In 5 quart pot heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in onions and garlic and sauté until onion is translucent.

Add remaining ingredients through salt and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Allow to simmer covered for 20 minutes.

Add kale and simmer uncovered for another 5 minutes.

Serve with warm bread and enjoy!

Slow Cooker Directions:

Add all ingredients through salt to slow cooker and cook on low for 4 hours. Add in kale and let cook for 5 minutes.

Serve warm with bread and enjoy!