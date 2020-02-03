(WFRV ) —

INSTANT POT MAC & CHEESE

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 lb. uncooked whole wheat pasta

4 cups low sodium vegetable broth

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dry mustard

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 – 1 cup reduced fat milk, divided

8 oz. extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

4 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Add dry macaroni noodles, broth, onion powder, garlic powder, dry mustard, salt, pepper and butter to the Instant Pot insert.

Close the lid, turn vent to “Sealing”, select the “Manual” setting and set time to 5 minutes.

Once cycle is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, use the quick release method to release the remaining pressure. There may be liquid at the bottom of the pot – do not drain.

Stir in 1/4 cup milk until well combined. Stir in cheese a handful at a time, stirring well after each addition. Gradually add in the remaining milk until the desired consistency is reached.

Per Serving: Calories 560, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 13g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 65mg, Sodium 600mg, Total Carbohydrate 63g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 28g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 40%, Iron 15%, Potassium 6%