Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons recipe

Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons
Courtesy of Pizza Garden

  • 15 oz ricotta
  • 1 cup Sharp Cheddar
  • 1 cup Pepper Jack
  • 2 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced
  • 1 TSP Salt
  • ½ cup bacon bits
  • 1 beaten egg
  • small wonton wrappers

**Mix all ingredients together except the wonton wrappers until combined. 

**Take a tablespoon of filling and place it in the middle of the wonton wrapper.

**Using your finger, wet the top and bottom of the wrapper and then fold the left and right side till they almost meet in the middle.

**Then wet the top of the wrapper one more time and roll the wrapper up like an eggroll starting from the bottom.

**Once done, place on a sheet pan to freeze. Chill for at least 45-hour or till frozen.

**Heat up some vegetable oil to 375 degrees and fry the jalapeno wontons for about 3 minutes.

**Serve with your favorite sauce.

Makes roughly 50-60 poppers. They freeze great and can last for a few months there.

