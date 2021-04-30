Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons recipe

(WFRV) —

Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons

Courtesy of Pizza Garden

15 oz ricotta

1 cup Sharp Cheddar

1 cup Pepper Jack

2 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced

1 TSP Salt

½ cup bacon bits

1 beaten egg

small wonton wrappers

**Mix all ingredients together except the wonton wrappers until combined.

**Take a tablespoon of filling and place it in the middle of the wonton wrapper.

**Using your finger, wet the top and bottom of the wrapper and then fold the left and right side till they almost meet in the middle.

**Then wet the top of the wrapper one more time and roll the wrapper up like an eggroll starting from the bottom.

**Once done, place on a sheet pan to freeze. Chill for at least 45-hour or till frozen.

**Heat up some vegetable oil to 375 degrees and fry the jalapeno wontons for about 3 minutes.

**Serve with your favorite sauce.

Makes roughly 50-60 poppers. They freeze great and can last for a few months there.