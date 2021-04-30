Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons recipe

(WFRV) —
Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Wontons
Courtesy of Pizza Garden
- 15 oz ricotta
- 1 cup Sharp Cheddar
- 1 cup Pepper Jack
- 2 jalapenos, seeded and finely diced
- 1 TSP Salt
- ½ cup bacon bits
- 1 beaten egg
- small wonton wrappers
**Mix all ingredients together except the wonton wrappers until combined.
**Take a tablespoon of filling and place it in the middle of the wonton wrapper.
**Using your finger, wet the top and bottom of the wrapper and then fold the left and right side till they almost meet in the middle.
**Then wet the top of the wrapper one more time and roll the wrapper up like an eggroll starting from the bottom.
**Once done, place on a sheet pan to freeze. Chill for at least 45-hour or till frozen.
**Heat up some vegetable oil to 375 degrees and fry the jalapeno wontons for about 3 minutes.
**Serve with your favorite sauce.
Makes roughly 50-60 poppers. They freeze great and can last for a few months there.