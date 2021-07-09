Jambalaya Spicy Garlic Pasta recipe from Chef Ace Champion

(WFRV) —

Jambalaya Spicy Garlic Pasta

Courtesy of Chef Ace Champion and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market

Serves: 4

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 – Pelkin’s Jambalaya Brat

½ pound – Rigatoni Pasta

To taste – Champion New Orleans Seasons (Ace’s Spice)- or salt n pepper

3 tablespoons – Chinese Chili paste

3 large cloves – Garlic – (diced)

¼ cup – Avocado oil – (or an cooking oil)

Green onions – (Sliced) – optional

Directions:

Grill, bake or boil your brats until cook through and then cut into 1 inch pieces. Boil pasta according to the directions and season water with Aces seasoning or salt and pepper, than cool off completely running under cold water in a strainer. Using a medium skillet turn the stove on medium high heat. Add the oil and then the chili paste. Stir for about 1 minutes so the oil mixes in with the pasta Add in the garlic and mix well. Add in your brats and pasta and mix well making sure you coat all the pasta with the oil sauce. Serve in a bowl and top with your favorite shredded cheese and garnish with sliced green onions

Paired with Champion Cabernet Sauvignon available online at www.chefchampion.com & Mona Rose Winery in Green Bay.

Thank you to Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market for supplying the meat. They are a proud sponsor of this summer’s Our Town series. You can find them at 600 S. US Hwy 141 in Crivitz. Shop online at pelkinsmeat.com.

For more on Chef Ace, including cooking classes, head to chefchampion.com.