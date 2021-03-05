Java Cream in De Pere: Creating the perfect Cold Brew Coffee at home

(WFRV) – Whether it’s early in the morning or as an afternoon pick me up, making a great cup of coffee is an art form.

Local 5 Live Producer, Dena Holtz stopped by Java Cream in De Pere with some great tips on how to make cold brewed coffee right from home.

Visit Java Cream at 571 Swan Road in De Pere. Order online at javacreamcafe.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest specials.

Cold Brew

Ingredients:

Water
Coffee grounds
French press

Directions:

Add three spoons of coffee grounds inside the French press and add hot water. Let sit overnight in refrigerator for 12 hours.

Affagato Espresso

Shot on top of scoop of gelato

