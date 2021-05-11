Khachpuri (Russian Mac-and-Cheese Pie) recipe

Local 5 Live Recipes

Khachpuri (Russian Mac-and-Cheese Pie)
courtesy of The Bakery

Flatbread

  • 16 ounces plain yogurt
  • 16 ounces bread flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Mix everything together in a bowl until a dough forms. It will be very sticky. Roll out dough to desired size, then place filling in the center. Roll the edges over, leaving a hole in the center. Bake at 325 degrees for about 16-18 minutes, depending on size, until the edges are golden brown.

Filling

  • 6 ounces shredded cheddar
  • 3 ounces crumbled feta
  • 1 ½ ounces plain yogurt
  • 1 whole egg

Mix filling together in a separate bowl, until everything is wet. If needed, make more filling.

Additions to filling:

You can add cooked chicken, bacon, ham, beef, pork, or sausage, or any cooked vegetable, olives, etc. Make sure the addition is not too wet, as that will affect the flatbread. My personal favorite: chicken, bacon, and black olives!

The Bakery is located at 822 W. Military Ave. in Green Bay.

