ONE SKILLET BUTTERY LEMON CHICKEN & ORZO

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, patted dry

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 lemon, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup orzo

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 cups chopped kale

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Fresh dill for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Heat olive oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to skillet and sear on both sides until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

Add butter and lemon slices to the skillet; sear lemon slices until golden on each side, about 1 minute. Place lemon slices on plate with chicken.

Add garlic and orzo to skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until orzo is toasted, about 3 minutes. Add wine to the skillet and scrape bottom of the skillet to de-glaze. Cook until liquid is evaporated, about 1 minute.

Add chicken broth, kale and lemon juice. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Nestle chicken and lemon slices into orzo, making sure to include any juices left on the plate.

Transfer skillet to oven and cook until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Garnish dish with fresh dill and lemon zest before serving. Enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 590, Total Fat 37g (Saturated 10g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 195mg, Sodium 190mg, Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 1g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 37g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 10%, Potassium 10%

*Nutritional values are an approximation. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.