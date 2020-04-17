Closings
LEMON DILL COUSCOUS SALAD

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups uncooked Mediterranean couscous

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. honey

1 lemon, zest and juice of

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 English cucumber, diced

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/4 cup chopped dill

Feta cheese, for garnish

Directions:

Prepare couscous according to package directions. Set aside.

While couscous is cooking, whisk together olive oil, mustard, honey, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and black pepper in a large bowl.

Add couscous to the dressing and mix together. Add cucumber, tomatoes, peas and dill and mix together. Garnish with feta cheese. Enjoy warm or cover and refrigerate to enjoy cool.

Per Serving: Calories 210, Total Fat 7g (Saturated 1g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 35mg, Total Carbohydrate 32g (Dietary Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 3g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%

