Lemon Puppy Chow

LEMONY PUPPY CHOW

Yield: 24 Servings

Ingredients:

9 cups rice squares cereal

1 ½ cups white chocolate chips

1 lemon, juice and zest of

2 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

Pour the cereal into a large bowl and set aside.


In a microwave safe bowl, combine white chocolate chips, lemon peel and juice. Microwave uncovered on high for one minute and stir. Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until smooth. Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into a gallon sized zip top bag.

Add powdered sugar. Seal bag and gently shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.

Per Serving: Calories 130, Total Fat 3.5g (Saturated 2g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 90mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 17g, Includes 10g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 15%, Potassium 2%

