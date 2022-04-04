(WFRV) – You have heard of putting honey in your tea, but what about an Old Fashioned?

Michelle and Heather from Let It Bee in Greenville share some delicious ways to use honey.

Let It Bee is located at N1829 Municipal Drive in Greenville, connect with them on Facebook for new arrivals and details on workshops. Their website is letitbeeinc.com.

Popcorn Crunch recipe

8 c. popped corn

2 c. nuts

½ c. corn syrup

½ c. honey

1 1/3 c. sugar

1 c. butter

1 t. vanilla

Combine popped corn and nuts, spread on greased cookie sheet. Combine remaining ingredients in saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to boil, stirring occasionally, until mixture turns caramel color. Pour hot syrup over corn-nut mixture. Separate into clusters with two forks.

Orange Blossom Honey Old Fashioned

1 1/2 oz whiskey / brandy

1 tbl simple syrup

1 oz old fashioned mix

2 dashes bitters

Simple Syrup

3/4 cup honey

1/4 cup water

Boil in microwave & shake/stir to combine

add all ingredients to glass fill with sour or sweet add garnishes of choice

Honey Lemonade

1 1/2 cup lemon juice

1 cup honey (12 oz)

8 cups water

Note: this is a large batch so squeeze the lemons before anything else. If you have less lemon juice, adjust as you see fit.

Mixing tips: Honey does not dissolve easily in cold water, but does dissolve easier in lemon juice. Pour lemon juice into your mixing container then pour honey and stir.

Add cup of water and keep stirring until honey is completely dissolved, then add remaining 7 cups of water.

Add ice, enjoy.

Spice up this recipe by using different varieties of honey. Orange Blossom is a great option, try Buckwheat if you’re feeling adventurous. Both impart unique flavors into the lemonade.