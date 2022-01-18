Loaded Baked Potato Dip recipe from Biebel’s Catering

(WFRV) – Loaded Baked Potato Dip recipe from Biebel’s Catering and Rental.

Loaded Baked Potato Dip

9 oz Cut up bacon
2 Jalapenos Finely diced
2 tsp crushed Red Pepper
16 oz cream cheese
2 cups sour cream
2 (1 ounce) packages of Hidden Valley ranch dressing mix
2 ½ cups extra sharp cheddar cheese finely shredded
½ cup finely cut green onions
1 tsp freshly cracked pepper
1 Cup Diced frozen potatoes

You can find Biebel’s Catering & Rental at 1234 Bellevue Street in Green Bay. See the menu and items available for rent at biebelscatering.com.

