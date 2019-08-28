(WFRV) –

LOADED MEXICAN SWEET POTATO FRIES

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

19 oz. bag crinkle cut sweet potato fries

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed and drained

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/2 cup pico de gallo

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 avocado, diced

1/4 cup jalapeno slices, fresh or pickled

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Lightly spray the fryer basket with cooking spray.

Place fries into the fryer basket and cook for 10 minutes. Shake basket and cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until fries are crispy and heated through.

Preheat oven broiler to high. Arrange fries on a large baking sheet. Top with cheese, beans and corn. Broil for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

While fries are in the oven, combine yogurt and lime juice in a small bowl. Set aside.

Top fries with pico de gallo, green onions, avocado and jalapenos. Drizzle with Greek yogurt mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve immediately.

Variations: Bake fries according to package directions.

Per Serving: Calories 510, Total Fat 29g (Saturated 8g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 590mg, Total Carbohydrate 67g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 22g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 16g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 25%, Iron 10%, Potassium 20%