MAC N’ CHEESE CUPS

Yield: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

Muffin liners

Cooking spray

2 cups elbows pasta, cooked according to package directions

2 Tbsp. Panko

2 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan

1 ½ tsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 large egg, beaten

Kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Chopped fresh chives, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with paper liners or coat with nonstick spray, set aside.

To make the topping, combine Panko, Parmesan and olive oil, set aside.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.

Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, whisking constantly until thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Stir in cheese until melted, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in egg and pasta, and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Scoop the pasta mixture evenly into the muffin tray. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Place into oven and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve immediately, garnished with chives, if desired.

Per Serving: Calories 200, Total Fat 10g (Saturated 5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 40mg, Sodium 160mg, Total Carbohydrate 19g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%, Potassium 2%