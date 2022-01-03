Make homemade country chicken soup with your NESCO

(WFRV)- We are celebrating National Soup Month today.

Did you know that many of your favorite kitchen gadgets are made right here in Two Rivers?

Rick Carey is the CEO of the Metal Ware Corporation to talk about the company and share a country chicken soup recipe.

You can find more recipes at nesco.com. And visit mwcorp.com to learn more about the Metal Ware Corporation.

Country Chicken Soup

Nourish the body and soul with our Country Chicken Soup. Made with wholesome, natural ingredients like celery, carrots, and thyme, this recipe is pure comfort food. Both the NESCO Roaster Oven or NESCO Slow Cooker simmer broth to perfection. Cold weather calls for a second serving.

Your Key Ingredient:

NESCO Roaster Oven or NESCO Slow Cooker

Grocery Ingredients:

3 lb whole broiler/fryer chicken

2 onions, chopped

3 stalks celery, sliced

3 carrots, sliced

1 Tbsp dry parsley flakes

1 tsp basil

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp thyme

1 ½ tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

5 cups water

1/2 cup long-grain rice

3 cups frozen mixed vegetables

Instructions:

Place all ingredients, except rice and frozen vegetables, in NESCO® Roaster Oven. Cover and cook at 225ºF for 7 to 8 hours.

Remove chicken and allow to cool slightly. Remove skin and bone; return meat to soup. Stir in rice and vegetables.

Add 2 cups water, or as need for desired consistency. Cover and continue cooking at 225ºF for 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until vegetables and rice are done. Soup freezes well. Serves 8.

Cook time and temperature will vary if using a NESCO® Slow Cooker.