Maple Spice cookie recipe from local business, Cake Outbreak

Local 5 Live Recipes

(WFRV) – For more on Cake Outbreak, stop by cakeoutbreak.com and check them out on Facebook.

Maple Spice Cookies

COOKIE DOUGH:

1 cup (2 sticks) soft unsalted butter. If using salted skip the salt below
1 ½ cups packed brown sugar
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
½ tsp. Maple extract
1 egg
3 cups flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp, nutmeg

GLAZE:

1 cup powdered sugar
½ tsp. maple extract
3-4 TBSP. heavy cream

1. Combine butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, egg, vanilla and maple extracts in mixer with paddle attachment (or mix by hand) until combined.

2. In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg

3. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until dough forms. (will be thick)

4. Refrigerate 30 min

5. Scoop out or roll into balls and bake at 375 for 13 minutes.

6. Let cool

7. To make glaze combine all ingredients and mix together.

