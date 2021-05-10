Meals Prepped by Amy: Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Local 5 Live Recipes

(WFRV) – She makes our life easier with a recipe we can just pull out of the freezer and the prep is simple.

Amy with Meals Prepped by Amy shows us how to make to Buffalo Chicken Sliders.

1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts
6 oz tomato paste
3 TBSP Buffalo Dip Blend (any buffalo seasoning will work)
2 TBSP Ranch Dressing Seasoning (any ranch dressing powder seasoning)
1 1/2 TBSP red wine vinegar
2 TBSP butter
Slider buns

Place ingredients in slow cooker & cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours.  Chicken is done at 165 degrees.  Shred chicken using two forks when fully cooked.  

Connect with Amy for more great meal ideas at mealspreppedbyamy.com.

