Meals Prepped by Amy: Ranch Chicken Chili recipe

Ranch Chicken Chili

Courtesy of mealspreppedbyamy.com

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1 cup diced onion

1 cup frozen corn

15 oz black beans, drained & rinsed

15 oz great northern beans, drained & rinsed

10 oz diced tomatoes with green chilies

8 oz cream cheese

5 TBSP Ranch Dressing Powder Seasoning

½ TBSP Spicy Carne Asada Spice Blend (Fajita, taco seasoning)

2 tsp Chicken Bouillon Powder

1 cup water

Place ingredients in slow cooker & cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. Chicken is done at 165 degrees. Shred chicken using two forks when fully cooked. Serve chili in soup bowl with optional toppings: shredded cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream.