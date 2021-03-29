Meals Prepped by Amy: Ranch Chicken Chili recipe

(WFRV) —
Ranch Chicken Chili
Courtesy of mealspreppedbyamy.com
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast
1 cup diced onion
1 cup frozen corn
15 oz black beans, drained & rinsed
15 oz great northern beans, drained & rinsed
10 oz diced tomatoes with green chilies
8 oz cream cheese
5 TBSP Ranch Dressing Powder Seasoning
½ TBSP Spicy Carne Asada Spice Blend (Fajita, taco seasoning)
2 tsp Chicken Bouillon Powder
1 cup water
Place ingredients in slow cooker & cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. Chicken is done at 165 degrees. Shred chicken using two forks when fully cooked. Serve chili in soup bowl with optional toppings: shredded cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream.