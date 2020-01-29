(WFRV) —

MEATBALL SUBS

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Mom’s Meatballs or other meatball of your choice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

28 oz. can no added salt crushed tomatoes

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

6 crusty wheat rolls, split

12 slices provolone cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange meatballs on baking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning occasionally, until meatballs are browned and cooked through.

While meatballs are cooking, prepare the sauce. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add in garlic and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in oregano, crushed tomatoes, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cooked meatballs and gently mix until meatballs are coated in sauce.

Place split hoagie rolls on a large rimmed baking sheet, cut side up. Place 2 slices of cheese on the cut side of each roll, covering as much bread as possible. Broil on high for 2-3 minutes or until rolls are toasted and cheese is melted.

Place meatballs and sauce on the bottom half of each roll. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Per Serving: Calories 550, Total Fat 28g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0.5g), Cholesterol 105mg, Sodium 770mg, Total Carbohydrate 39g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 5g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 31g, Vitamin D 6%, Calcium 8%, Iron 35%, Potassium 15%