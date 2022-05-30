(WFRV) – It’s one thing to get your beef from a locally-sourced farm, but it’s another to create a delicious recipe with it.

Kelly from Larrand Specialty Farm shows Local 5 Live viewers how to make an easy meatloaf recipe.

2 pounds ground beef (thawed)

2 large eggs

1 cup of old fashioned oats*

1 medium sized onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese**

1/2 cup ketchup – heaping

1/3 cup mustard – heaping

1/2 teaspoon salt – optional

1/2 teaspoon pepper – optional

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease glass/nonstick cake pan or muffin tin.

2. Place ground beef into large mixing bowl.

3. Crack two large eggs into the ground beef.

4. Add the ingredients one by one except the cheese.

5. Using a spoon or clean hands, gently mix the ingredients in the ground beef.

6. Add the shredded cheese and gently fold it into the ground beef mixture.

7. Using a spoon or clean hands, place the ground beef mixture into the greased pan or muffin tin. If using the greased pan, form the ground beef into a “loaf”. If using a muffin tin, scoop the ground beef mixture into the pan so it is full, but not packed tight.

8. Drizzle ketchup and mustard over the loaf/muffin tin.

9. Place in the oven on the middle rack for roughly 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reads 160 degrees or higher when using a meat thermometer.

Let sit for 5 minutes and then serve with various sides of your choosing.

* can substitute Panko bread crumbs, crushed Ritz crackers or saltine crackers.

** I use cheddar for my meatloaf, but feel free to switch it up with whatever cheese you like

I always make my recipe with 2 pounds of ground beef, however you can make it with 1 pound and only use half of the ingredients.

Larrand Specialty Farm is located at N5146 County Road E in De Pere. See more online at larrandspecialty.com.