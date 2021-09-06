Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls & Keto-Friendly Jalapeno Cheese Dip recipes from Pine River

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) —

Keto-Friendly Jalapeno Cheese Dip
courtesy of Pine River

INGREDIENTS

  • 16 oz container Pine River Jalapeño Spread Cheese
  • 3 green onions, diced
  • ¼ C mild salsa or diced tomato
  • ¼ C diced red pepper
  • ½ C shredded cheddar cheese
  • Keto-friendly dippers: Celery Sticks, Cucumber Slices, Mini Peppers, Cauliflower Tots, Low Carb Tortilla Chips, or Low Carb Crackers

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 350F. In a mixing bowl combine Pine River Jalapeño Cheese, onions, salsa or tomato and diced red pepper. Mix to combine and place in a small baking dish. Top with cheddar. Bake for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and heated through. Remove from heat. Serve with suggested keto-friendly dippers and enjoy! *You can also cook in a crockpot on high for 30 minutes.

Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls
courtesy of Pine River

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 container (16 ounces) Pine River Garlic & Herb Cold Pack cheese
  • 1/2 package (4 ounces) Original Cream Cheese, softened
  • 4 ounces Mild Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)
  • 2 cups finely crushed cheese puffs
  • Pretzel stick pieces
  • Flat leaf parsley leaves

DIRECTIONS

  • Beat cheddar garlic cheese and cream cheese in a medium bowl until blended. Add cheddar; beat until mixture is combined. Cover and freeze for 30 minutes.
  • Place crushed cheese puffs in a shallow bowl. Scoop or spoon tablespoonfuls of cheese mixture onto a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Shape into balls; roll balls in cheese puffs to coat.
  • Insert pretzels for pumpkin stems; place parsley for leaves. Refrigerate until serving.

Recipe and photos courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Visit: WisconsinCheese.com.

Pine River is located at 10134 Pine River Road, Newton, WI 53063. Reach them at 800-722-4217 and find their store locator at pineriver.com.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off