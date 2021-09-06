Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls & Keto-Friendly Jalapeno Cheese Dip recipes from Pine River

(WFRV) —
Keto-Friendly Jalapeno Cheese Dip
courtesy of Pine River
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz container Pine River Jalapeño Spread Cheese
- 3 green onions, diced
- ¼ C mild salsa or diced tomato
- ¼ C diced red pepper
- ½ C shredded cheddar cheese
- Keto-friendly dippers: Celery Sticks, Cucumber Slices, Mini Peppers, Cauliflower Tots, Low Carb Tortilla Chips, or Low Carb Crackers
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 350F. In a mixing bowl combine Pine River Jalapeño Cheese, onions, salsa or tomato and diced red pepper. Mix to combine and place in a small baking dish. Top with cheddar. Bake for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and heated through. Remove from heat. Serve with suggested keto-friendly dippers and enjoy! *You can also cook in a crockpot on high for 30 minutes.
Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls
courtesy of Pine River
INGREDIENTS
- 1 container (16 ounces) Pine River Garlic & Herb Cold Pack cheese
- 1/2 package (4 ounces) Original Cream Cheese, softened
- 4 ounces Mild Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)
- 2 cups finely crushed cheese puffs
- Pretzel stick pieces
- Flat leaf parsley leaves
DIRECTIONS
- Beat cheddar garlic cheese and cream cheese in a medium bowl until blended. Add cheddar; beat until mixture is combined. Cover and freeze for 30 minutes.
- Place crushed cheese puffs in a shallow bowl. Scoop or spoon tablespoonfuls of cheese mixture onto a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Shape into balls; roll balls in cheese puffs to coat.
- Insert pretzels for pumpkin stems; place parsley for leaves. Refrigerate until serving.
Recipe and photos courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Visit: WisconsinCheese.com.
Pine River is located at 10134 Pine River Road, Newton, WI 53063. Reach them at 800-722-4217 and find their store locator at pineriver.com.
FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE: