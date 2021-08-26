Mushroom Risotto recipe from Pepper

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –

Mushroom Risotto from Pepper
(serves 3)

3 Cups Mushrooms
3 Cups Rice
½ cup vegan cream cheese (or regular cream cheese if dairy doesn’t bother you)
¼- ½ Cup Almond Milk
¼ Cup Herbs de Provence

Edible Flowers (you can get these in the herb section of the grocery store. They come in a little package, like you would find dill or thyme)

Heat all ingredients in a pan until the rice releases its starches and becomes creamy. Stir constantly.

After plating squeeze fresh lemon over the top and finish w/ fresh ground salt and pepper.

Serve with cucumber slices and edible flowers

Pepper is located at 114 S. Broadway in Green Bay. See their menu and more on their Facebook page.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview