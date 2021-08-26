Mushroom Risotto recipe from Pepper

(WFRV) –

Mushroom Risotto from Pepper

(serves 3)

3 Cups Mushrooms

3 Cups Rice

½ cup vegan cream cheese (or regular cream cheese if dairy doesn’t bother you)

¼- ½ Cup Almond Milk

¼ Cup Herbs de Provence

Edible Flowers (you can get these in the herb section of the grocery store. They come in a little package, like you would find dill or thyme)

Heat all ingredients in a pan until the rice releases its starches and becomes creamy. Stir constantly.

After plating squeeze fresh lemon over the top and finish w/ fresh ground salt and pepper.

Serve with cucumber slices and edible flowers

Pepper is located at 114 S. Broadway in Green Bay. See their menu and more on their Facebook page.

