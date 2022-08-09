Courtesy of the Wisconsin Beef Council

(WFRV) – Mushroom Swiss Burger with Jalapeno Aioli

Be the master of the grill with this mushroom Swiss burger recipe topped with a jalapeno aioli. Complete the meal with a side of grilled zucchini fries.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound Ground Beef (93% lean)

2 tsp steak seasoning blend

1 Tbsp olive oil

5 oz sliced baby portobello mushrooms

4 Swiss cheese slices

4 hamburger buns, split

4 lettuce leaves

4 tomatoes slices

Jalapeno Aioli

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 jalapeno peppers

1/2 cup light mayonnaise

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh lime juice

Zucchini Fries

3 medium zucchini

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp steak seasoning blend

COOKING:

Combine Ground Beef and 2 tsp. steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Set aside Heat sauté pan over medium until hot. Add olive oil and mushrooms, Cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

JALAPENO AIOLI

Place jalapeno on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill for 5 to 6 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Remove from grill and let cool. Once cool remove the stem and seeds, dice into 1/4 inch cubes.

JALAPENO AIOLI

In a medium size bowl combine mayo, grilled jalapeno, lime juice, and salt. Set aside

ZUCCHINI FRIES

Cut zucchini in half and again lengthwise, then cut in 4 inch strips and place into a medium sized bowl. Coat zucchini with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 2 tsp steak seasoning and toss. Place zucchini on the grill and cook for 4 to 6 minutes turning occasionally. Once soft remove from grill and set aside.

BURGER BUILD

Line top bun with 1 – 2 Tbsp. of Aioli mixture, Lettuce, and tomato. Top each burger with mushrooms and place them on bottom buns. Close the sandwiches and serve with zucchini fries.

For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.