Nan’s Blood Mary Tacos recipe

This is a perfect weekday meal as it is quick and easy. You can multiply the recipe and freeze the meat for other meals. A great appetizer option is to prepare the meat and put it in a scoop type tortilla chip, top with lettuce or slaw and a creamy dressing of your choice. Yum!

1 lb ground beef or turkey

3 T minced onion

2 T chili powder

3/4 cup Nan’s Naughty And Nice Bloody Mary Mix And Recipe Boost

1 teas garlic powder or 1 clove of garlic minced

1/4 teas ground chipotle pepper



Brown meat and onion until meat is cooked through. Add chili powder and stir for 1 minute to release flavors. Add remaining ingredients and cook until thickened to your liking. Serve in your favorite shell or tortilla with garnishes such as sour cream, scallions, tomatoes and cheese. Enjoy!

For more great recipes, head to Peggy’s blog, nansnaughtyandnice.com.

