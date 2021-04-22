National English Muffin Day recipes from Chef Jyll

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates National English Muffin day with our friend, Chef Jyll.

Chef Jyll also gave details on the Split Decisions contest from Thomas’ English Muffins where the winning recipe is worth $10,000.

To submit your Split Decisions recipe by Friday, April 30, head to nationalenglishmuffinday.com. For more on Chef Jyll, follow her virtual cooking classes, Chef Jyll’s Chop on Facebook.

Cinnamon Bun English Muffins with Apple Spiced Cream

2 Thomas’s Cinnamon Bun English Muffins, split and toasted

1/4 cup butter

2 large apples, peeled and diced

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup apple juice

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, divided

1/2 tsp nutmeg, divided

1/4 inch ground cardamom

1/4 tsp ground ginger

Fresh whipped cream

In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add the apples, brown sugar, apple juice, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg and cook, stirring, until sugar has dissolved and apples have softened and become glazed (about 4-6 minutes). Serve over the top of English muffins.

Fold in the remaining cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and ginger into the fresh whipped cream. Serve over the top of the apples.

Avocado-Pomegranate Toast

2 Thomas’s Original English Muffins, split and toasted

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 Tbs fresh mint, minced

1 Tbs fresh parsley, minced

2 tsp champagne vinegar

Zest from 1 orange

Juice from 1/2 orange

1 tsp minced shallot (optional)

Salt

1 oz crumbed feta cheese

1 large avocado

Juice from 1/2 lemon

In a bowl, combine the pomegranate seeds, mint, parsley, vinegar, zest, orange juice and shallot (if desired). Add a good pinch of salt and stir well. Peel and pit avocado and smash well in a bowl with the juice from 1/2 lemon. Sprinkle with a little salt and mix well.

Spread avocado over the toasted English muffin halves, then top with pomegranate mixture. Finish with crumbed feta.