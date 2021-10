ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) - Over the next few weekends, haunted houses all over Northeast Wisconsin will peak for business. Terror on the Fox is a staple in Wisconsin, every year they put together a scary production for all of October.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary for Terror on the Fox. Over the years, the haunted house has evolved and now employees about 70 people to work during the Halloween season. The hour of terror takes visitors on a journey through a cemetery, a haunted house, and even a train ride.