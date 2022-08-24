(WFRV) – It’s National Waffle Day and Local 5 Live is celebrating with Maple Sweet Dairy.

Alicia and Theresa share two delicious waffle recipes viewers can make at home.

Maple Buzz Bourbon coffee Waffle with strawberries and maple cream

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups milk

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Maple Buzz Bourbon barrel aged coffee



1 cup strawberries

4 oz Maple Cream









Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200°F; preheat waffle iron. Stir together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk milk, vegetable oil, egg, vanilla and instant coffee. Add milk mixture to dry ingredients; whisk until just combined.

Step 2

Mist waffle iron lightly with cooking spray. Pour as much batter as manufacturer suggests, usually about 1/2 cup, onto waffle iron, close and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Place finished waffles directly on rack in oven to keep warm.

Step 3

Allow waffle iron a minute to heat up, then repeat with remaining batter. Mist iron with cooking spray as needed between batches.

Cover with sliced Strawberries and Maple Cream

Honey Maple, Cinnamon, Banana Waffle

Ingredients

2 cups pancake mix

1 1/4 water

1/4 veggie oil

1 egg

2 bananas

Dash of Cinnamon

Honey Maple Syrup

Directions

Stir to get rid of large clumps

Bake on hot waffle iron

Top with bananas, Maple Buzz’s Honey Maple Syrup. Then dash a little cinnamon on top.

Maple Sweet Dairy is located at 4501 Cty Rd W in De Pere. Shop online at maplesweetdairy.com, follow them on Facebook for new products and special events on the farm.