‘Not in Kansas Anymore’ Meatball recipe from Lakeshore Land and Livestock

(WFRV) – Beef expert Rachel Harmann from Lakeshore Land and Livestock – a beef farm in Algoma shares a fresh recipe with Local 5 Live viewers, “Not in Kansas Anymore Meatballs”.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Meatballs:
1 can evaporated milk (13 oz)
3 lbs. hamburger
2 cups oatmeal
2 eggs
½ tsp pepper
½ cup chopped onion
½ tsp garlic powder
2 tsp salt
2 tsp chili powder
Sauce:
2 cups ketchup
1 cup brown sugar
1 ½ tsp liquid smoke
½ tsp garlic salt
Directions:
Spray any size dish with Pam cooking spray, roll into meatballs, top with sauce, put in dish, top with sauce and bake for 1 hour