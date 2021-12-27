‘Not in Kansas Anymore’ Meatball recipe from Lakeshore Land and Livestock

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - According to Brown County Resource Recovery Center, 25 percent of their annual trash is accumulated within the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. They want to encourage everyone to properly dispose of waste and know what is recyclable.

Christmas decorations, tissue paper, and trees are among top items people attempt to recycle, but none of these items are recyclable. In fact, items like Christmas lights are deemed "tanglers" and can cause hazardous conditions for their staff. Brown County Resource Recovery provides a full list of materials that details on that are recyclable on their website.