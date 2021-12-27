‘Not in Kansas Anymore’ Meatball recipe from Lakeshore Land and Livestock

Local 5 Live Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Beef expert Rachel Harmann from Lakeshore Land and Livestock – a beef farm in Algoma shares a fresh recipe with Local 5 Live viewers, “Not in Kansas Anymore Meatballs”.  

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Meatballs:

1 can evaporated milk (13 oz)
3 lbs. hamburger
2 cups oatmeal
2 eggs
½ tsp pepper
½ cup chopped onion
½ tsp garlic powder
2 tsp salt
2 tsp chili powder

Sauce:

2 cups ketchup
1 cup brown sugar
1 ½ tsp liquid smoke
½ tsp garlic salt

Directions:

Spray any size dish with Pam cooking spray, roll into meatballs, top with sauce, put in dish, top with sauce and bake for 1 hour

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens